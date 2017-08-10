Still time to join Hamilton Fun Run or attend family fun day

There is still time for people to sign up to the fourth Hamilton Fun Run.

The event will take place at 11am on Sunday, and will be run over a 3.4mile course, starting and finishing at Hamilton Tennis Club.

The tennis club will then host a family fun day following the race which will feature a bouncy castle, face painting, stalls, a raffle and many other entertaining attractions.

The day is being staged in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Society UK in support of George Wood, a Melton man who suffers from relapsing-remitting MS.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “Mayor of Melton, Cllr David Wright will be starting the race and presenting the medals to finishers.

“There are still plenty of places left for runners, walkers and joggers and there will be prizes for best fancy dress and most sponsorship.

“Alternatively please come along in the afternoon and enjoy a day out with the family, raising money for the MS Society.

“It’s important that people know the illness can strike people of all ages.”

Entry costs £3 which will be refunded for those who raise sponsorship of £10 and over. Forms are available from Hamilton Tennis Club or by calling Patrick on 07940 279165.