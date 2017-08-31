Step foot on the dance floor and try Scottish country dancing at Waltham

If you’re looking for a great way to meet new people why not take up Scottish country dancing?

Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group begin their new season of classes next Thursday (September 7) and are inviting beginners to pop along.

Learn the basic footwork and formations and then use them in dozens of the many thousands of dances.

The aim of the sessions are to have fun, stay healthy and encourage social activity.

The group meet at Waltham Village Hall every Thursday for 2 hours, starting at 7.30pm.

Those wishing to attend should bring a comfortable pair of soft soled shoes and wear suitable lightweight clothing.

There is a charge of £2.50 including refreshments per evening.

For more information about the club call John Aitken on 01476 577599 or email j_aitken@hotmail.co.uk, alternatively call Derek Cox on 01780 410339 or email g3khz@drekcox.plus.com