Steampunk Festival returns to Stamford

The UK’s latest fashion craze returns to Stamford next Sunday (April 2nd).

Steampunk Festival will take place at Stamford Masonic Centre from 10am to 4pm.

The cultural, music, fashion and arts movement celebrates a make-believe Victorian world that never was.

The convivial event has no age boundaries and offers old-fashioned parlour games, poetry, teas and cakes, music and competitions.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a licensed bar. This is great fun for all the family, steampunks and non-steampunks alike are all welcome.