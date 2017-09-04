Stathern will be party central this weekend

A mini music festival in the Vale of Belvoir returns this weekend.

On Saturday, Party in the Park takes place in Stathern, with a whole host of entertainment lined up for families.

The busy scene on the village green at Stathern PHOTO: Supplied

Village resident Kathy Humberstone said: “We’re almost ready for this year’s Party in the Park, Stathern’s family music festival.

“Acts include Faulty New Goods, Belvoir Academy, Belvoir Dance Academy, Mike Hill and headliners are The Ollie Jakes Band.

“There will be a bar serving beer and cocktails, a barbecue, wood-fired pizza, candy floss and an ice cream van.

“Children will have plenty to entertain them including a tombola, inflatable slide, face painting and glitter tatoos.

“Please come and join us for this popular annual family event.”

Party in the Park used to be part of Stathern Festival until it stopped running in 2015.

Tickets for the event which runs from 1pm until late are £15 family, £6 adults and £3 children.