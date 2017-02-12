Stargazing evenings return at Scalford tearoom

Following the success of last year’s star gazing sessions at the The Old Brickyard Tea Garden in Scalford, the tearoom’s owner has decided to carry on the meetings through 2017.

Anna Stasinska is inviting people to visit once a month on Friday evenings. She said: “If the weather permits, there will be plenty of opportunity to observe the night sky through various telescopes.

“Whether you’re a keen astronomer with your own telescope or would just love to look through one, we’ve got the perfect location for stargazing with a relaxing cuppa and cake.”

The next meeting is on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit http://www.oldbrickyardteagarden.co.uk/old-brickyard-star-club.html