Stage is set for Melton’s Christmas pantomime

Pantomime season comes to Melton next week in the shape of Trio Entertainment’s The Wizard of Oz.

The yellow brick road will lead right into Melton Theatre with the first show beginning on Sunday and running until Thursday, December 22.

Join Dorothy Gale (Bessie McMillan) as she befriends a brainless Scarecrow (Stuart Earp), a loveable Tin Man (Gary Amos) and the cowardly Lion (Steven Hall) on their quest to thwart the evil powers of the Wicked Witch of the West (Grace Adams-Short).

With a little help from Glinda the Good Fairy (Lucinda Rhodes) and the almighty and powerful Wizard of Oz (Ken Farrington), good is sure to conquer evil.

The Trio Entertainment team has produced the last two Melton Theatre Christmas pantomimes Snow White (2014) and Peter Pan (2015).

The company said: “This Christmas treat is fun for all the family from the age of two to 102. Packed with great songs, brilliant dance routines and plenty of laughter, it’s going to be the best value family-friendly pantomime in town.”

Sunday’s show starts at 7pm but is already sold out. There are also performances on Monday (good availability), Tuesday (good availability) and Wednesday (limited availability) at 2pm and 7pm.

Two final shows will be staged next Thursday (limited availability) at 1pm and 5pm.

Monday’s performance at 2pm will be relaxed. It has been designed specifically for those with additional needs, and those who would like to attend with young children.

Although the overall content of the show will not change, slight alterations may be made to the performance such as the removal of strobe lighting, the house lights being left on low and loud noises being reduced or removed. The latecomers rule will also be relaxed.

Tickets for the pantomime are £12 for adults and £10.50 for concessions and children under 16. A family of four is £38 and all tickets are subject to a £1 booking fee.

For more information call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk