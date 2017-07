See badgers emerging from their sets and furrow for food at Holwell Nature Reserves.

Badger watches are happening on Friday and throughout the summer until October.

Enjoy a guided evening stroll and watch these elusive animals in comfort.

Booking is essential as places are limited and start times vary. It’s £5 per adult to cover the cost of the badgers’ favourite treat of peanuts.

Call expert Jenny Palmer on 0116 271 9203 or email jennypalmer@hotmail.co.uk