Sports stars Wayne Bridge and Kyran Bracken searching for worthy Melton youth clubs for Worcester Bosch Group donation

A national heating and hot water manufacturer is searching for deserving youth sports teams in Melton to receive a £1,000 donation towards their club.

Worcester, Bosch Group has teamed up with former England footballer Wayne Bridge and ex-England rugby star Kyran Bracken to surprise winners.

The Which? Best Buy heating supplier is now calling for locals in Melton to nominate a deserving youth team for the chance to receive a special visit and £1,000 donation when the season kicks off again in September.

Sue Pennington, consumer brand manager at Worcester, Bosch Group, said: “Youth sport is such an important part of local communities, so this year we wanted to give something back – not just to the players, but to the parents and coaches who give up their time and energy every week to celebrate their children’s love of sport.

“It would be great to visit a grass roots team in Melton, so we can show local parents and spectators that they can rely on Worcester to keep them warm.”

To nominate a worthy Melton club, visit www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/rely before Sunday, July 30, stating in 100 words why the team deserves a surprise visit from Worcester.