Special Olympics gold medallist Tim to open Long Clawson Food and Gift Fayre

A triumphant equestrian rider has been given the special privilege of opening Long Clawson Food And Gift Fayre, at the village hall, next weekend.

The village’s very own Tim Birley, who won the ‘Working Trial’ competition with the East Midlands equestrian team at the Special Olympics National Summer Games in September, will be showing off his gold medal at the event, (November 18), which is a celebration of food, drink and crafts from across the Vale of Belvoir.

The event, in its 19th year, will feature over 30 stalls, selling a wide range of local produce, crafts, gifts and refreshments. There will also be activities for kids and a raffle on the say with some incredible prizes.

Run by Long Clawson volunteers, the event continues to be well-supported with all proceeds going to local community charities.

Confirmed marketeers this year include; The Melton Cheeseboard, Belvoir Brewery, Botterill Free Range Birds, Phoenix Crafts, Collars by Tilly, With...Chocolate, Dobson’s Delhi, Brunts Nursery, Utterly Pottery, Riverford Organics, Bowering Butchers, Lizzie’s Barkery, Lings Lane Larder, All About Deserts, Phoenix Gifts and Cards, On The Sands Deli, The Fairtrading Post, Utterly Pottery and Hambleton Bakery.

There will also be a cake decorating showcase, barbecue foods, local honey, preserves, gin, pies and giftware.

Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children.

Stallholders can set-up Friday evening from 6pm, or from 8am on the Saturday.

Refreshments will be served all day and include bacon butties and light lunches.

The fayre runs from 10.30am to 4pm, with the opening ceremony beginning at 9.55am.

To find out more as a stallholder, visitor or helper visit http://longclawsonfoodfayre.wixsite.com/long-clawson