Sparkly alternative to Halloween for children at Waltham

A sparkling alternative to a Halloween party is being held for the ninth year running at St Mary Magdalene Church in Waltham on the Wolds.

The popular Starlight Night Party for children (under 11s) will take place on Tuesday from 5-7pm, with doors opening at 4.50pm.

Tickets are £3 per child, includes hot dog and drinks, and can be reserved by calling Christine Alexander on (01664) 464802.

The fancy dress theme is ‘stars’ - film, pop, football, superheroes - think sparkly not spooky. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is also a pumpkin competition with prizes for three categories including book character; prettiest and most unusual.

The evening will feature fun activities, crafts, stalls, a great chocolate tombola, refreshments, tombola and a raffle.

Profits will be shared between Waltham Primary School and pre-school.