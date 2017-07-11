Soulful vocalist returning to Whissendine

Legendary musician Gordon Haskell is returning to Whissendine by popular demand.

The singer-songwriter of 50 years will be performing to a crowd at the village hall, from 7.30pm, on Friday, August 18.

Gordon’s career spans many years and during the late 1960s he moved from Dorset to London and, for a brief period, shared a flat with Jimi Hendrix, playing supporting stints with Cliff Richard and Tim Hardin.

Tickets for his gig are £10 each and limited. To reserve your seats call Tracey Dene Powell on (01664) 474437/07955 213327 or email tdp.music@btinternet.com