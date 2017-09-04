Singin’ In The Rain cast given tutorial by professional musical performer ahead of shows at Melton Theatre

The cast of SKY Theatre’s Singin’ In The Rain were paid a surprise visit from Olivia Fines, who plays Lina Lamont, in the West End version of the production.

She dropped by to offer performers advice and build confidence ahead of their shows at Melton Theatre next week.

SKY Theatre’s director Suzanne Forrester said: “Olivia used to live on Melton. Her dad Peter used to work at Long Field many years ago and is our musical director for the show, thus the connection.”

Singin’ In The Rain will be shown from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday, September 16. For more details and to book tickets for this production visit https://www.meltontheatre.co.uk/event/sky-theatre-presents-singin-in-the-rain/?spektrix_bounce=true or call the box office on (01664) 85111.

Suzanne added: “We have real rain on stage, a 16 piece orchestra and amazing 1920s costumes, some of which from the original production of Singin’ In The Rain which went to Theatre Royal Haymarket.”