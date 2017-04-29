Sign up for the It’s a Knockout’ competition at Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice

For the very first time, Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern is to host an exciting ‘It’s a Knockout’ event, on Sunday, May 14.

Held at Stathern Lodge which is opposite the hospice, teams of six will take on the inflatable challenge alongside a fete and family fun dog show.

The event is inspired by the TV game show, and features wacky challenges, giant inflatables and different water pools.

Amanda George, fundraising administrator for Dove Cottage, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring colleagues, friends, family, pub teams and many other groups together to take part and raise money for Dove Cottage.

“The fete and dog show start at 11am and the ‘It’s a Knockout’ at 1pm. There will be plenty of things to see and do, games, stalls, refreshments, prize draw, face painting, bouncy castle and entertainment. We will also be holding a sponsored hair wax for those that are brave enough!”

Registration is £15 per person and each individual is asked to raise a minimum of £75 in sponsorship (or £450 per team).

Registration is on a first come first served basis so early entry is advised.

To sign up go to www.dovecottage.org/events/summer-fete- knockout

For more information call Amanda or Georgina on 01949 860303 or email amanda@dovecottge.org or georgina@dovecottage.org