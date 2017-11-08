Shake your hips at dance fundraiser in Melton for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation

For all those who love working out to the disco beats and waving their glow sticks then why not join an easy-to-follow dance event in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation?

The specially organised session, led by professional Clubbercise instructor, Michelle Freer, will be held at Melton Sports Village in Burton Road, on Sunday, from 12noon to 2pm. It promises to be a truly fun event for all ages and abilities.

Organiser Kim Jackson, who survived the same type of cancer that afflicted the late entertainer, Roy Castle, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to come and beat off those pounds in time for Christmas and have enormous fun raising much-needed funds for this amazing charity, without whom I certainly wouldn’t be here today.”

Entrance is by a minimum donation of £5. For more information or to book your place email fundraise@jacksonmedia.co.uk