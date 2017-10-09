Service at Melton’s Samworth Centre to mark National Baby Loss Awareness Day

A short remembrance service will be held at the Samworth Centre, Melton, this weekend to mark National Baby Loss Awareness Day.

The memorial service, at 6.30pm, on Sunday, will be led the Rev Kevin Ashby and conclude with the lighting of candles. This closing act will link in with the ‘International Wave of Light’ where bereaved parents and support groups throughout the world will light their candles at 7pm local time.

The awareness day is supported by groups such as the ARC (Antenatal Results and Choices), the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, the Miscarriage Association and Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death), with the aim of promoting awareness and understanding of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss.

Melton has its own baby loss support group called Stephen’s Footprints whose motto is ‘You are not alone.’

The group run two sets of meetings which meet in the coffee lounge of the Samworth Centre at St Mary’s in Burton Street.

‘Rainbow’ meetings (the third Monday of each month at 10am) are open to anyone to attend, but there may be expectant mums (expecting again after a previous loss) and young babies and children present.

‘Bereaved’ meetings (the second Tuesday of every month at 7pm) are for newly bereaved families. Children are not permitted to attend these meetings.

For more details email stephensfootprints@live.co.uk or visit http://stephensfootprints.moonfruit.com/