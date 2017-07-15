Seriously hot stuff on offer at Melton’s second Chilli Fiesta in town parks

A day of pure chilli mayhem is returning to Melton for the second year running next Saturday.

Chilli Fiestia, in New Park and Play Close, from 10am to 5.30pm, will feature lots of stalls selling and producing chilli-based products from chilli cheese to chilli chocolate.

Supported by Melton Mowbray Business Improvement District (BID) and brought to the town by Chilli Fest UK, there will also be live music and entertainment as well as a “Clash of the Titans” chilli eating competition from 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for Chilli Fest UK said: “It’s lip smacking, mouth burning, mind blowing, big boy blouse crying, one day of awesome, chilli mayhem fun.

“Don’t expect hot dogs, chips or pizza, we are about chilli, so if you want to go from one part of the universe to another on chilli power that’s exactly what will happen.”

Visit http://www.chillifest.net/melton-mowbray-chilli-fiesta/4588316993