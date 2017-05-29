See steam vehicles and wagons at the annual Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society’s open weekend

The annual Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society’s open weekend takes place at Whissendine Sports Club Ground on Saturday and Sunday, 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Over thirty miniature steam road vehicles, traction engines and wagons will be in attendance ranging in size from 2” scale (1/6 full size) to 6” scale (half size). The emphasis will be on engines working and giving demonstrations with some giving rides around the extensive grounds.

John Seagrave driving 'Lilla' - a 7 1/4" gauge model Hunslet quarry locomotive with a group of happy passengers across the level crossing of the society's track towards 'Little Whissendine' station PHOTO: Supplied

Vice chairman of Melton Mowbray and District Model Engineering Society, Norman Smedley, said: “Definitely one of the highlights will be the road runs (parades) into the village around lunchtime on both days. The parades are great occasions to see engines working, particularly on the mile long up hill return journey.

“The society’s miniature railway tracks will also be busy giving rides throughout the weekend with visiting and members’ locomotives.”

There will be an exhibition of model engineering and model aircraft and, following the success at last year’s event, a much larger art and craft display.

Homemade refreshments will be available and admission is free.

The event is run by model engineers for model and steam enthusiasts. It supports LOROS, hospice care for Leicestershire and Rutland.