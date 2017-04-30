Seasoned performer to gig at Eastwell

Songwriter Sally Barker will be performing at Eastwell Village Hall, on Friday (May 12), as part of the Live@Eastwell programme.

Recognised as a jazz, blues and soul singer, she reduced Sir Tom Jones to tears as he mentored her through to the final of The Voice 2014.

Sally will be supported by Chris Conway and Dan Briton of Govannen, one of the UK’s top Celtic bands.

Doors will be open at 7pm and a fully-stocked bar will be available.

Tickets for the gig starting at 7.30pm are available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or by calling 07890 118002.