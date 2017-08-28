Scarecrows to take over Thrussington for festival

Lots of weird and wonderful scarecrows will be dotted around Thrussington this weekend as part of a village festival.

An ‘upcycling’ scarecrow trail and village fayre start on Saturday (11.30am to 3pm) and the scarecrow trail and a cinema event take place on Sunday (11.30am to 5pm).

Other attractions centred around the village hall will include a cake stall, food tent, cream teas, pony rides, craft and gifts, face painting, kids games and entertainment, dog show (2pm, entry form available from shop).

All proceeds will go to Thrussington School and church.