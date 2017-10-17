Run for your life on Zombie Trail at Melton Country Park

Melton Country Park is the venue that has been chosen again to host another spooky zombie trek in the woods.

The Melton Learning Hub’s fourth annual Zombie Trail takes place on Friday, October 28 and encourages participants of all ages to navigate their way round a pitch black five kilometre course.

Entrants are given glowsticks and torches and at various intervals they will be confronted by an intimidating army of zombies.

Michael Connolly, tutor at the hub, said: “The Zombie Trail has grown each year and had over 300 runners last time out. This time around we aim to hit the 400 mark.

“Fearless souls can arrive at the cafe at the bottom of Wymondham Way, for 7.45pm, ready for the warm-up. The event kicks off at 8pm.

“The thrills take place at night and being close to Halloween you can expect one or two frights along the way, with hidden zombies, black holes and grottos.”

For more information and entry forms email zombierun2017@hotmail.com or visit the country park cafe’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/meltoncountrypark/photos/gm.376059906161122/933462733458093/?type=3

Prices are £7 for adults or £5 for children 16 and under.

The evening is organised to raise money for the hub’s learning facility for disengaged young people.