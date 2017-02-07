Rugby star teams up with the Welby pub to find the Melton’s biggest rugby fan

A pub in Melton has teamed up with a World Cup winning rugby players to try and find the town’s biggest rugby fan.

To celebrate the start of this year’s Six Nations, the Welby pub in Nottingham Road has started its search to find Melton’s rugby fanatic with help of England and Bath rugby player Lewis Moody. As well as being crowned the biggest fan, the winner will also be up for a cash prize of £500.

Mr Moody, a 2003 World Cup winner, said: “Throughout my career I’ve met some huge fans that would do anything for their team. There are the fans that never miss a game, own every replica shirt and even fans who turn up to watch the games with their team’s badge painted straight on their chest.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes to be your nation’s biggest rugby fan, we want to know about it.”

The Greene King-owned pub will be getting into the competition spirit by showing all of this year’s Six Nation matches. To win the competition, fans need to write a 100-word piece on why they think they are England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland’s biggest fan.

Samuel Thorpe, general manager at the Welby, said: “There’s a great atmosphere in the pub during an international fixture, and you always see the same locals that come back time and time again, after the highs and lows, to support their team.

“We’ve got some huge rugby fans at the Welby, so we’re confident that one of our locals can claim the title.”

The deadline for the competition submission falls on February 26. Anyone wishing to enter the competition can do so by visiting www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/try-hards.