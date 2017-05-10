Rotary call for teams of four to participate in Melton charity quiz

Teams of four are being challenged to test their brain power by taking part in a Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray quiz in aid of Just a Drop, a charity that provides clean, safe water and sanitation for third world countries.

The quiz will be held next Thursday (May 18) at the Royal British Legion in Thorpe End.

The event will start at 7.30pm, is priced at £10 per person and includes hot food.

To book tickets or for more information call Ian Neale on (01664) 565798 or email webmaster@meltonrotary.org.uk