Romans around Leicestershire talks to be held at Melton Carnegie Museum

A series of six lectures on the archaeology of the Roman period in Leicestershire and Rutland will be held at Melton Carnegie Museum.

The talks will be delivered on Fridays (11am-1pm) through September and into October by Peter Little, former county archaeologist for Leicestershire.

Peter has worked over 40 years in archaeology, working on excavations, field walking projects, creating the county’s archaeological records, leading the county museum’s archaeological team and working with local communities to help them discover their own area’s past.

He has appeared on Time Team and with Michael Wood in his ‘Story of England.’

The talks will cover The Late Iron Age and the Roman Invasion (September 8); Roman Leicester (September 15); Market Towns, Industry and Roads (September 22); Roman Countryside (September 29); Roman Religion and Burial (October 13) and The End of Roman Leicestershire and Rutland (October 20). It will be possible to sign up for the whole course at a cost of £30 or attend individual lectures for £6.

To book a place or to obtain more details contact Peter on 0116 2214508/07758 194353 or email peter.liddle51@gmail.com

Melton Carnegie Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4.30pm. Call 0116 3053860.