Roll up to the young farmers’ Leicestershire and Rutland area rally sponsored by Melton Mowbray Market

More than 1,000 young farmers, their families and friends are set to attend the Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (LFYFC) annual county rally on Saturday.

The rally, which is open to the public, will include more than 80 competitions ranging from decorated wellies to sheep shearing.

Visitors to the event at Croft Farm, Newton Harcourt, will also be able to see the members static exhibits, including crafts, photography, cookery, and floral art as well as stock judging, tractor handling and tug of war.

Rally committee chairman, James Stanbridge, said: “‘The rally is one fun packed day full of competitions, teamwork and camaraderie. It’s a fantastic event for both competitor and spectator. A great day out for all the family.”

The event, which is the biggest day in the county’s YFC calendar, is once again being sponsored by Melton Mowbray Market.

Emma Lovegrove, LFYFC county organiser said: “The rally is all about our members taking part, pulling together as a team and gaining new experience.

“The Melton Mowbray Market’s support will help this year’s rally to be bigger and better than ever. We’re delighted to have them on board as our main sponsor.”

Gates open at 10am and entry is £4 per person.

To find out more about the LFYFC county rally call 01664 434532 or email emma@leicsyfc.org.uk