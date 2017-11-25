Rhythmic guitarist Mark Harrison and band to gig at Eastwell

Rhythmic slide guitar player Mark Harrison will be performing with his band at Eastwell Village Hall, on Saturday (December 2), as part of the Live@Eastwell programme.

Mark has established a growing reputation for the individuality of his music. His unique songs take elements of blues and folk, adding his own twist to produce something totally original. His music, with its memorable tunes and strong and compelling rhythms, has been going down well with audiences of all kinds and ages.

He will be accompanied by Charles Benfield on double bass and vocals and Ben Welburn on drums, percussion, harmonica and vocals.

Doors will be open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets for the gig are £12 (plus £1.20 online booking fee) or £14 on the door. They can be purchased at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or by calling 01949 869492/07890 118002.