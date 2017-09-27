Review: SKY Theatre’s American Idiot musical at Melton Theatre

American Idiot is a breath taking awe-inspiring musical composed of one of the most inspirational and “real” bands of today - Green Day, writes Ryan Green.

With some of the most iconic songs from their album and from other albums (Wake me up when September ends, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns and many more), the cast really bring out the life and light of the hits.

A very different musical in terms of tradition, this is an absolute must see.

One noticeable difference is the involvement of the chorus and how the main characters coordinate with the band, which is on stage! The way they incorporate everything in one seamless transition is very impressive.

The cast feel more than just a cast, the chemistry between the different characters make it feel like a giant family. This show is a total roller-coaster of emotion and the amazing cast really know how to portray each lyric and note, resulting in a feeling that can’t be described.

This is a very different show for Melton and a brave choice. If you’re a Green Day fan you will really appreciate this production, but don’t be put off by this either. If you like powerful musicals you should give it go, it’s not just for the Green Day fans. It’s advised for people aged 14 and over, due to the strong language and scenes involving drugs and sex.

American Idiot runs from October 3-7 at Melton Theatre. Tickets are available from the box office on 01664 851111 or online at ww.meltontheatre.co.uk

The cost is £17 for adults and £15 for students, OAPs and children aged 14 to 16.