Review of The Purge: Election Year, War Dogs and Brotherhood

If you’re struggling to know what to watch on the box in 2017, then hopefully these film reviews should go a long way to help you decide.

These three in particular had my attention over Christmas and so I wanted to share my acquaintance of them with readers.

The Purge: Election Year is bloodthirsty, and the words horror and violence have been multiplied by ten.

Imagine an America where one night a year, the government sanctions a 12-hour period in which citizens can commit any crime they wish – including murder – without fear of punishment or imprisonment.

The New Founding Fathers of America, the ruling political party responsible for the annual slaughter, encourage anarchy to secretly assassinate Senator Charlie Roana, who they see as a major threat to their evil imposed laws on society.

Their plans are eventually foiled by the cities most unlikeliest of heroes. But only after a sickening blood bath and an insane number of cool weapons.

Paranoia sets in early as you’re never sure what chaos is going to creep up at any given moment.

War Dogs is a true dramatized story of two friends who coordinated a multimillion pound global arms business, fulfilling weapons orders for the US government.

They’re only aiming for crumbs, but when you’re trading with the world’s largest military, a single crumb is worth millions.

The director is Todd Phillips who also masterminded The Hangover trilogy, this means you can expect dirty jokes, hijinks, offensive language and just pure giggles a minute.

Brotherhood concludes with a truce with the police for lead character Sam Peel.

We’re deceived into thinking that he’s a changed young man at the beginning, as it appears he’s settled down. But inevitably temptation and the mistakes he made as a teenager come back to haunt him.

Sam’s mother ends up paying the price for his criminal past and a remorseful family man makes it his mission to avenge her death, do the right thing and play the antagonist no more.

The final instalment of Noel Clarke’s Kidulthood trilogy has cut out all the unnecessary swearing and has matured.