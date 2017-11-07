Review: Church concert in Scalford was rip-roaring success

There was a real treat in store for villagers from Scalford and the surrounding area on Saturday, October 28, as the church, St Egelwin’s, hosted a concert in support of repairs to its roof, writes Jenny Harby.

It was a beautiful setting for the music, but the two choirs - Close Harmony and Millstone Grit- more than lived up to the surroundings by performing a string of stunning pieces, from John Lennon and Paul Simon pop hits to Eastern European love songs and a breathtaking Maori wartime anthem.

The concert raised £343 for the appeal. Many thanks to all who attended and look out for more events at the church over the next few months.