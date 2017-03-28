Reverend Elizabeth Thomson appointed new minister at Melton Mowbray United Reformed Church

After nearly four years in vacancy Melton’s United Reformed Church will welcome Rev Elizabeth Thomson as the new minister on Saturday.

Elizabeth will be responsible for the church and the Loughborough United Reformed Church following a recent agreement by the churches to form a joint pastorate.

Elizabeth is currently living in Scotland but has served several churches in England since her ordination at Westminster College, Cambridge.

She has recently spent time with the churches and said: “Both congregations are warm, caring and deeply committed to serving God and their communities, and I’m looking forward to getting to know them better and exploring where God will lead us.”

The induction ceremony will take place at Loughborough United Reformed Church, at 2pm on Saturday.