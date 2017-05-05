Reveal your lifelong wish and help East Midlands hospices

In a recent ‘Bucket List’ survey, people across the East Midlands have agreed that the most important thing to do before they die is to see their loved ones happy and looked after – despite the fact that most adults don’t have a will and haven’t shared their end of life wishes with their loved ones.

Eight hospices across the East Midlands joined forces to undertake the random sampling survey which included a selection of ‘Bucket List’ things to do before people die including options such as traveling and learning a new skill.

Of the 400 people asked, over three quarters said that the most important thing for them was to see their loved ones happy and looked after, but research by Prudential and Unbiased.co.uk, the IFA and solicitor search engine, shows that more than half (59 per cent) of adults don’t have a will in place.

The East Midlands Hospice Group have been working collaboratively for several years and are using the survey results to draw attention to the need for end-of-life planning during national Dying Matters Week, running from May 8 to 14.

George Cameron, chair of the group and chief executive of Treetops, said: “During Dying Matters Week, we want to encourage people to have open and honest discussions with their loved ones about dying and what their wishes would be when they get to the end of life.

“The majority of people find it difficult to have this kind of frank discussion but as a result many people simply don’t get the care they want at the end of life, the funeral they have in mind, or even take time to write a will and get their personal affairs in order.

“Talking with your loved ones about what you want to happen after you die, makes it more likely that your wishes will be met and it will be a comfort for your family and friends to know this.”

The East Midlands Hospice Group includes Dove Cottage Day Hospice based in Stathern and now in Ridlington, Rutland both providing nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families across north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire.

Collectively, the eight hospices care for more than 13,000 adults across the East Midlands of which over 5,000 people are supported in their own homes and the community. They need to raise over £35million annually.

The hospices involved include: Ashgate Hospicecare, Blythe House Hospice, Beaumond House Hospice, LOROS, Nottinghamshire Hospice, St Barnabas Hospice, Treetops Hospice Care and Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Dying Matters Week is now in its eighth year and raises awareness of the importance of talking about, and planning for dying, with family members and loved ones.