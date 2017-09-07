Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide September 7 to 14 - Melton Times

Dunkirk (12A) Today at 5.15pm.

John Le Carré - An Evening With George Smiley Today at 7.45pm.

The Limehouse Golem (15) Set in London’s East End in the late 1800s, The Limehouse Golem follows John Kildare, an erudite detective whose career is going nowhere. To make matters worse, he’s assigned a case he can’t crack: a series of murders so brutal the locals believe they could only be the work of a mythical creature. But when rising music hall star Lizzie Cree is accused of murdering her husband, Kildare suspects clearing her name will bring him closer to the truth. Told in flashbacks chronicling Lizzie’s picaresque rise through the seamier habitats of showbiz, this Victorian murder-mystery keeps us guessing throughout. Look out for some wonderful cameos from the likes of Eddie Marsan, Douglas Booth and fêted Spanish actress Maria Valverde. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 7.30pm, Wednesday at 8pm and Thursday at 4.30pm.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) Feared bodyguard has 24 hours to shepherd the world’s best hitman (Jackson) from England to the Hague, where he will give evidence against a despotic leader of an East European nation. Director Patrick Hughes and writer Tom O’Connor ensure that the ensuing carnage is as explosive and darkly hilarious as we could wish for. Friday at 8.30pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Fireman Sam: Alien Alert! (U) The iconic fireman has to unravel the mysterious circumstances surrounding the arrival of the alien-hunter-turned-TV-presenter Buck Douglas in the town of Pontypandy. With UFO sightings on the increase, he’s determined to get to the bottom of the odd events. Special ticket price - all seats just £3.00! Saturday at 2pm.

Final Portrait (15) Geoffrey Rush delivers a magnetic performance as Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti in Stanley Tucci’s fascinating sketch of the frustrations of creative genius. Giacometti invites an old friend to sit for a portrait, but the endeavour takes more time, energy and patience than his subject initially bargained for. Saturday at 3.45pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy (U) Sunday at 5pm.

Alone In Berlin (12A) Monday at 8.15pm.

Carmen On The Lake (U) Thursday at 7pm.