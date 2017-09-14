Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide September 14 to 21 - Melton Times

The Limehouse Golem (15)

Today at 4.30pm.

Carmen On The Lake (U)

Today at 7pm.

American Made (15) Barry Seal was a wise-cracking TWA pilot recruited by the CIA to undertake light aircraft reconnaissance of the burgeoning communist threat in Central America. Being an incorrigible chancer, he took the opportunity to play both sides against the middle by running drugs and money for the Medellín Cartel. Based on actual events, American Made casts light on the political shenanigans which eventually produced the Iran-Contra scandal. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.45pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 8pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Detroit (15) Never afraid to tackle tendentious subjects, director Kathryn Bigelow and writer Mark Boal now set their sights on the events of 1967 Detroit that sparked one of the worst cases of social unrest in American history. The action is centred on the Algiers Motel incident that left three black men dead and several more brutally beaten. Freighted with characteristic dramatic intensity, Bigelow’s latest is a timely reminder of the deep divisions in American society. Friday, Monday and Thursday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.45pm, Sunday at 5pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

Captain Underpants (U)

Saturday at 3.45pm.

ROH Live: The Magic Flute

Wednesday at 7.15pm.