Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 26 to November 2 - Melton Times

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Today at 6pm and 8.30pm.

The Mountain Between Us (12A) Strangers until their commercial flight out of Salt Lake City is cancelled, Dr Ben Bass and journalist Alex Martin impulsively charter a light aircraft together. Unfortunately for them its jovial pilot fails to file a flight plan, so when they crash in the snow-clad High Uintas Mountains, no one knows to come looking. An epic survival drama ensues, all the more onerous since Alex has busted her leg and they face just about every physical treachery the mountains can throw at them. United by their survival instincts, a romance builds between the steely Bass and the very-much-engaged Alex, whose fiancée frets furiously back home. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 2pm, Sunday at 5.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm.

Blade Runner 2049 (15) One of the decade’s most anticipated films, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s seminal 1982 neo-noir, Blade Runner, is finally upon us. Scott himself returns as producer, freeing up the director’s chair for the supremely talented Denis Villeneuve, while Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard. In 2049, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, uncovers a terrible secret that could throw what’s left of an already broken society into terminal chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find former replicant hunter Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. In true Blade Runner style, K wants to ask him some questions – the answers to which may have a lot to do with a chilling creator of ‘disposable workforces,’ Niander Wallace. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 4.30pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (12A) Saturday at 7.45pm and 10pm.

ROH: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Sunday at 2pm.