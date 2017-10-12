Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 12 to 19 - Melton Times

Victoria & Abdul (12A) Thursday at 6pm.

It (15) Thursday at 8.30pm.

Borg vs Mcenroe (Cert TBC) Björn Borg has the tennis world at his feet. Ranked number one and playing at the top of his game, the calm, ascetic Swede is on the verge of a record-breaking fifth consecutive Wimbledon Championship. Only one man stands in his way - John McEnroe, a young American firebrand with a swagger brazen enough to unsettle even Borg’s icy composure. As the final approaches, both men delve into their formative memories to find the strength and answers they’ll need to triumph on the hallowed turf of SW19. As much a character study as a sports movie, Borg vs McEnroe reveals the personalities and inner demons that would shape one of the sporting world’s most riveting dramas. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 8pm.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Three years ago Kingsman: Secret Service, a spy action-comedy about ‘Kingsman’, an independent, international intelligence agency was a smash hit, raking in over $414 million at the global box office. In this sequel, again written/directed by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman, special agent ‘Eggsy’ the council estate kid, chosen as a recruit for this mysterious organisation, is reunited with his pin-striped mentor and they head over the pond to meet their opposite numbers at ‘Statesman’. Friday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8.15pm, Saturday and Tuesday at 5pm, Sunday at 4.30pm and Monday at 8.15pm.

The Jungle Bunch (U) This kids’ animation is a colourfully bonkers mix of Kung-Fu Panda, Madagascar and The Jungle Book. Our hero is Maurice, who, although he may look like a penguin, is a great tiger warrior inside, with grand dreams of being a kung-fu master and ruling wisely. However Igor the evil koala is on a mission to destroy the jungle with his dastardly band of silly baboons. Maurice and his friends – a goldfish, a tarsier and a gorilla – will have to team up with the Champions, mythical defenders of the jungle, long before the appointed time in order to preserve peace and justice. In the course of the struggle we come to understand Igor’s past, and Maurice’s origins and complicated relations with his mother, Natacha the tigress. Adapted from a hit French-American CGI cartoon series. Saturday at 2.45pm, Sunday at 2.15pm and Monday at 3.45pm.

Moana Sing-A-Long (PG) Wednesday and Thursday at 3.30pm.