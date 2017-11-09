Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 9 to 16 - Melton Times

The Party (15) Today at 6pm.

The Glass Castle (12A) Today at 7.45pm.

Breathe (12A) Andy Serkis’s directorial debut tells the inspirational true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, a couple who refused to give up in the face of a devastating disease. At the age of 28, Robin is struck down by polio and confined to a hospital bed. With the help of the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall, Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Saturday at 6pm, Sunday at 3.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Thursday at 4.15pm.

Members’ Free Preview: Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Saturday at 11am.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (U) Saturday at 3.45pm.

Blade Runner 2049 (15) One of the decade’s most anticipated films, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s seminal 1982 neo-noir, Blade Runner, is finally upon us. Scott himself returns as producer, freeing up the director’s chair for the supremely talented Denis Villeneuve, while Harrison Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard. In 2049, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, uncovers a terrible secret that could throw what’s left of an already broken society into terminal chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find former replicant hunter Deckard, who has been missing for 30 years. In true Blade Runner style, K wants to ask him some questions – the answers to which may have a lot to do with a chilling creator of ‘disposable workforces,’ Niander Wallace. Saturday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

NT Live: Follies Thursday at 7pm.