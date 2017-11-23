Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 23 to 30 - Melton Times

The Snowman (15)

Today at 6pm.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15)

Today at 8.30pm.

Murder On The Orient Express (12A)

The best known and most loved of Agatha Christie’s books returns to the big screen with a lavish setting, an all-star complement of passengers/suspects and a few new twists and turns to keep the audience guessing. Sir Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as the magnificently moustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, whose luxurious train ride turns into a chilling murder-mystery. Thirteen strangers become suspects when the locomotive is snowbound and a passenger is murdered. It’s up to Poirot to solve the unsolvable before the killer strikes again. One of the big questions for this whodunnit is who’sinnit, and the answer is practically everyone: the irresistible passenger list includes Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Dame Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and Michelle Pfeiffer. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 5pm and Tuesday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.30pm.

Thor: Ragnarok (12A)

Hammerless and imprisoned on the far side of the universe, Thor finds himself in a race against time to prevent Asgard’s destruction at the hands of Hela. But to get home he first must win a gladiatorial duel against an old friend: the Hulk. Director Taika Waititi has been given ample creative freedom for his MCU debut, so audiences can expect plenty of laughs to go with the action. Contains moderate fantasy violence. Saturday at 5.30pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

Cabaret (15)

Bob Fosse’s stylishly directed and choreographed screen adaption of John Kander’s fine musical based on Christopher Isherwood’s The Berlin Stories. With a chilling vision of Weimar Berlin, a city of gaiety and perversion, champagne and Nazi propaganda, Cabaret features a show-stopping, Oscar winning musical performance from Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey as the unforgettable emcee and a truly extraordinary final fadeout. Sunday at 2.30pm.