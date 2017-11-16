Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide November 16 to 23 - Melton Times

Breathe (12A)

Today at 4.15pm.

NT Live: Follies

Today at 7pm.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15)

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool follows the intense romance kindled by eccentric Hollywood legend Gloria Grahame and a struggling young actor in the late 1970s. In 1981, the onset of illness leads Grahame to reach out to her former flame, Peter Turner. When she moves to Liverpool to stay with Turner and his family, the pair’s memories of their vibrant, whirlwind courtship come flooding back. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Sunday at 5.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

The Snowman (15)

Swedish director Tomas Alfredson returns with a tense murder-mystery penned by Nordic noir’s greatest storyteller, Joe Nesbø. Michael Fassbender stars as Nesbø’s regular sleuth, Harry Hole, whose missing-person investigation turns into a hunt for a creepy serial killer whose calling card is an ominous-looking snowman. With the help of a brilliant new recruit, Hole must outwit this evil before the next snowfall. Friday, Saturday and Monday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Geostorm (12A)

When an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatens the planet, the world’s leaders unite to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. Two years later, something goes wrong – the system built to protect Earth is attacking it. It falls to two estranged brothers to solve the malfunction before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything. Saturday at 3.30pm, Tuesday at 8pm and Wednesday at 8.15am.

Lego Ninjago (U)

This latest chapter in the fantasy world of animated bricks follows a secret band of ninja warriors defending their city from the evil Lord Garmadon. Directed by a trio of animation doyens whose credits include Tron and Madagascar, this will be a delight for all LEGO fans. Sunday at 3.15pm.

EOS: David Hockney At The Royal Academy Tuesday at 6pm.