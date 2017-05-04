Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 4 to 11 - Melton Times

The Sense Of An Ending (15) Today at 6pm.

A Quiet Passion (12A) Today at 8.30pm.

Their Finest (12A) Lone Scherfig’s delightfully polite romantic comedy follows writer Catrin Cole (Arterton), who is hired by the British Ministry of Information during the Blitz to bring a female perspective to wartime propaganda films. Working with cynical producer Tom Buckley (Claflin), she battles with a less-than-promising story, constant rewrites, a beady-eyed supervisor and the disgruntled antics of a self-obsessed, fading thespian (Nighy) as she attempts to make a film that will lift the nation’s spirits. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 8pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Thursday at 4.30pm.

Going In Style (12A) When three retired pals (Arkin, Caine and Freeman) are robbed of their pensions by duplicitous ex-employers and their bankers, they decide to rob a bank to get even and recover their dignity. The actors’ comic timing, nuanced performances and a sharp-as-nails script make this a riotously entertaining film, underpinned by a serious commentary on growing old in a callous, capitalistic society. Friday at 8.30pm and Saturday and Wednesday at 6pm.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (Cert TBC) After finding a mysterious map that suggests the whereabouts of a magical lost village, Smurfette sets out with her best friends Clumsy, Hefty and Brainy to get there before the evil wizard Gargamel. After a thrilling journey, they discover the biggest secret in Smurf history. Saturday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm and Sunday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (15) Sunday at 5pm.

Jackie (15) Monday at 8.30pm.

Manchester By The Sea (15) Tuesday at 7.30pm.

NT Live: Obsession Thursday at 7pm.