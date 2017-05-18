Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 18 to 24 - Melton Times

Nt Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? Today at 7pm.

Viceroy’s House (12A) Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson play Lord and Lady Mountbatten, charged by King George VI to oversee the peaceful transition of power from Britain to the India it had ruled for 300 years. Set in the Viceroy’s House in Delhi, drama escalates as Hindu, Sikh and Muslim differences threaten to overwhelm the Mountbattens, whose well-intentioned efforts are often sorely misplaced. Friday at 6pm, Sunday at 7.30pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

Their Finest (12A) Lone Scherfig’s delightfully polite romantic comedy follows writer Catrin Cole (Arterton), who is hired by the British Ministry of Information during the Blitz to bring a female perspective to wartime propaganda films. Working with cynical producer Tom Buckley (Claflin), she battles with a less-than-promising story, constant rewrites, a beady-eyed supervisor and the disgruntled antics of a self-obsessed, fading thespian (Nighy) as she attempts to make a film that will lift the nation’s spirits. Friday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 5.30pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Beauty And The Beast (PG) Saturday at 2.15pm and 8pm and Sunday at 2.15pm.

The Time Of Their Lives Monday at 6pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Wednesday at 4.45pm.

Rules Don’t Apply (12A) After a 15-year hiatus, reclusive writer-director Warren Beatty returns to play reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes. Rules Don’t Apply revolves around the awkward romance between Hughes’s driver (Ehrenreich, Hail, Caesar!) and an ingénue actress (Collins, Love, Rosie) auditioning for a Hughes movie. Old Hollywood is lovingly evoked, and the machinations required of the two would-be lovers are as entertaining as Hughes’s maddeningly eccentric behaviour. Monday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 6pm.

RSC Live: Antony And Cleopatra Wednesday at 7pm.

Lion (PG) Thursday at 8.30pm.