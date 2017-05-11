Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 11 to 18 - Melton Times

Their Finest (12A) Today at 4.30pm.

NT Live: Obsession Today at 7pm.

Ghost In The Shell (12A) Scarlett Johansson gives a riveting performance in this breathtaking sci-fi thriller with shades of Blade Runner. Ghost In The Shell is the long-awaited live-action spectacular set on a future Earth that will already be familiar to fans of the phenomenally successful manga and anime productions of the same name. Johansson plays the Major, an advanced cyborg who heads an elite counterterrorist task force known as Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out cyber technology. But the Major also has a mystery of her own to solve. Director Sanders (Snow White And The Huntsman) and a starry international cast make the most of the dazzling visuals and extraordinary plot, but it’s very much Johansson’s film. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Fast & Furious 8 (12A) The eighth outing of the unstoppable Fast And Furious franchise zooms into cinemas, delivering multi-vehicular mayhem on a grand scale. Street-racer newlyweds Dom (Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are happily on honeymoon, until an enigmatic lady seduces Dom back into a world of crime. Tested like never before, the rest of the crew must reunite to bring home the man that made them a family. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 5.15pm and Sunday and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Beauty And The Beast (PG) Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 2.15pm.

Another Mother’s Son (12A) Winston Churchill infamously refused to sanction an assault to liberate Nazi-occupied Jersey during the Second World War because he didn’t think it was worth the military risk. Life on the abandoned Channel Islands is the setting for Another Mother’s Son, which tells the true story of unsung heroine Louisa Gould. Having just lost a son in the conflict, Louisa (Seagrove) takes in an escaped Russian prisoner of war (Kostov) and then claims him as her own son. In spite of obvious dangers, she remains confident the island’s close-knit community will protect her and her new family member. As the solidarity of the island wavers in the face of oppression and divided loyalty, Louisa fights to preserve her family’s sense of humanity. Director Christopher Menaul (The Forsyte Saga) delivers a highly watchable moral drama.

Lion (PG) Tuesday at 5pm.

Nt Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? Thursday at 7pm.