Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide March 30 to April 6 - Melton Times

Jackie (15) Today at 5pm.

ROH Live: Madama Butterfly Today at 7.15pm.

Loving (12A) In 1950s Virginia, Richard Loving (Edgerton) falls in love with Mildred Jeter (Negga). Since interracial marriage is forbidden in Virginia, they travel to Washington DC to tie the knot. When they return, they are sentenced to one year in prison – suspended for 25 years if they leave the state. But the Lovings are determined to go back home. Director Nichols (Mud) delivers an affecting tale of quiet courage. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Moonlight (15) Never less than riveting, Moonlight is the story of an African American gay man growing up in a USA that is perhaps even more intolerant than ever. Three different actors brilliantly portray the same character at different ages: the naive schoolboy living with his mother; the bullied teenager discovering his sexuality; and the confident drug-dealing adult. Tuesday at 5.30pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

La La Land (12A) Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.15pm, Monday at 6pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

The Lego Batman Movie (U) Saturday at 12.30pm and 3pm,Sunday at 2.30pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Sully (12A) Sunday at 5pm and Thursday at 4.45pm.

NT Live: Twelfth Night Thursday at 7pm.