Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide June 29 to July 6 - Melton Times

The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Today at 6pm.

Churchill (PG) Today at 8.15pm.

My Cousin Rachel (12A) After health problems determine that he must spend his winters in warmer climates, Ambrose (Glen), a wealthy landowner and guardian to his orphaned cousin Philip (Claflin), heads to Italy. Years later, Philip receives a letter from Ambrose announcing that he has fallen in love with and married a distant relation, the eponymous Rachel (Weisz). Soon after, Philip learns that his guardian is dangerously ill, but by the time he arrives in Italy, Ambrose is dead and Rachel has left for England, bound for her deceased husband’s estate in Cornwall. Racked by suspicion, Philip confronts Rachel, but he soon finds himself falling under her spell. What is she? A femme fatale? A gold-digger? A tease? Thanks to skilled direction and first-rate performances, Roger Michell’s enticing period drama keeps the audience guessing throughout. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Tuesday at 2.15pm and 5pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

The Mummy (Cert TBC) The first instalment in the new Universal Monsters shared universe ushers in a new world of gods and monsters in spectacular fashion. Accompanied by shady military type Nick Morton (Cruise), scientist Jenny Halsey (Wallis) is flying the exhumed casket of the mummified Princess Ahmanet (Boutella) from Egypt to London when things start going horribly awry, unleashing untold terrors on modern-day civilisation. Friday and Monday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 3.15pm and 5.45pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 5.15pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (Cert TBC) Sunday at 2.45pm.

La Bohème Live From Taormina Wednesday at 7.30pm.