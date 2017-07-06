Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 6 to 13 - Melton Times

The Mummy (15) Today at 6pm.

My Cousin Rachel (12A) Today at 8.30pm.

Hampstead (12A) While looking out over north London’s Hampstead Heath from her attic window, American widow Emily Waters (Keaton) calls the police when she sees an unkempt man, Donald Horner (Gleeson), being attacked by thugs outside a ramshackle hut. Curious about the man she helped save from afar, she ventures out the next day to visit him and discovers that he has lived wild on the Heath for 17 years. As ruthless property developers adopt heavy-handed tactics to remove him from the area he calls home, an unlikely friendship – and then a romance – begins to blossom. With Last Chance Harvey, director Joel Hopkins demonstrated his talent for chronicling unlikely relationships, and his affinity for the Hampstead area adds resonance to this heartwarmingly quirky love story. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Sunday at 2.30pm, Tuesday at 7.15pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (12A Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm.

The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (PG) Saturday at 4pm.

Whisky Galore (PG) Their ‘water of life’ strictly rationed during the Second World War, the inhabitants of a Hebridean island can’t believe their luck when the SS Politician runs aground just north of them with 24,000 cases of whisky on board. For his remake of the famed 1949 Ealing Comedy, director MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) has the benefit of gorgeous colour photography and cannily cast actors led by Gregor Fisher (TV’s Rab C Nesbitt) as the wily island postmaster, Ellie Kendrick (Game Of Thrones’ Meera Reed) as his eavesdropping telephonist daughter, and Eddie Izzard as an incompetent Home Guard officer. The islanders’ efforts to steal and conceal the Politician’s booty are both ingenious and hugely comic, and cameos from John Sessions as the doctor trying to heal alcohol withdrawal and James Cosmo (Barney Thompson) as a hellfire preacher are pure joy. Sunday at 5pm, Monday and Thursday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 2pm.