Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 27 to August 3 - Melton Times

Despicable Me 3 (U) Today at 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

Nt Live: Angels In America Part 2 Today at 7pm.

Cars 3 (Cert TBC) Blindsided by the brash, hi-tech racer Jackson Storm and a new generation of sleek challengers, Lightning McQueen, the plucky hero of the Cars franchise, struggles to keep up in the sport he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he heads home to Radiator Springs, where he finds a willing accomplice in the spirited technician Cruz Ramirez. Tuned up, and inspired by words from his original mentor Doc Hudson, ‘the little red race-car that tried harder’ sets out to prove that he’s still the best in the world. Friday, Monday, Wednesday at Thursday at 1pm and 3.30pm, Saturday and Tuesday at 12.30pm and 3pm and Sunday at 12noon and 2.30pm.

The Beguiled (15) Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola’s latest is a seductive drama with an all-star cast. A new adaptation of Thomas P.Cullinan’s Southern Gothic novel, A Painted Devil, the story unfolds at an all-girls boarding school in rural Virginia during the American Civil War. When the headmistress agrees to provide temporary refuge for a wounded Union soldier, his sudden presence stirs up sexual tensions in the remote mansion. As each of the women falls for his charms, their tight-knit sisterhood buckles under the weight of deceit and jealousy, and taboos are broken in a dark and unexpected turn of events. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm, Saturday and Thursday at 8.45pm, Sunday at 7.45pm and Tuesday at 5.30pm.

War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A)

In the third instalment of the rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise, a new threat looms over the peaceful simian civilisation built among the redwood trees: an army of humans led by the ruthless Colonel, who believes he is mankind’s last hope. After a battle in which the apes suffer devastating losses, Caesar, their noble, hyper-intelligent leader, fears he may have to abandon the path of mercy he has so far shown to humans. Wrestling with his darker instincts, Caesar embarks on a quest to avenge his kind that brings him face to face with the Colonel in the ultimate battle for dominion over Earth. Director Matt Reeves raises the stakes with his second film in the critically acclaimed franchise, blending spectacular graphics and emotion to thrilling effect. Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Sunday at 5pm, Tuesday at 7.45pm and Thursday at 6pm.