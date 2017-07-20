Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 20 to 27 - Melton Times

Despicable Me 3 (U) Today, Saturday and Thursday at 2.30pm and 4.45pm, Friday and Monday and Wednesday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Sunday at 12.45pm and Tuesday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm.

Nt Live: Angels In America Part 1 Today at 7pm.

Nt Live: Angels In America Part 2 Thursday at 7pm.

Alone In Berlin (12A) Based on a true story, Hans Fallada’s bestselling novel Alone In Berlin was described by Primo Levi as “the greatest book ever written about German resistance to the Nazis.” Vincent Perez brings this powerful story to the big screen in an atmospheric film that boasts outstanding performances from its three leads. After learning that their only son has died in battle, and witnessing the persecution of an old Jewish woman living in their building, a working-class couple in Berlin risk execution with an extraordinary act of rebellion. They begin printing and circulating postcards attacking the Nazi regime, hoping to inspire others to take a stand. But in a city paralysed by fear, the postcards soon end up in the hands of Gestapo officer Escherich, and so a dangerous game of cat and mouse unfolds. Friday and Monday at 6pm, Sunday at 6.30pm and Tuesday at 5.15pm.

Gifted (12A) Frank Adler is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn, whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Family is pitted against family as a custody battle ensues, and as the pair debate what is best for Mary, the truth about her mother begins to emerge. From the director of 500 Days Of Summer, Gifted is a moving story about choices and family, all underscored by a wicked sense of humour. As Mary, McKenna Grace is a revelation - full of character and with perfect comic timing, she’s definitely one to watch. Friday and Wednesday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Andre Rieu’s 2017 Maastricht Concert Sunday at 3pm.

My Cousin Rachel (12A) Monday at 8.15pm and Wednesday at 6pm.