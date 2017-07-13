Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide July 13 to 20

Hampstead (12A) Today at 6pm.

Whisky Galore (PG) Today at 8.30pm.

Despicable Me 3 (U) One-time dastardly supervillain Felonious Gru (Carell) seems to have hung up his ‘evil’ cape for good. Having settled in the ‘burbs with his feisty super agent wife (Wiig) and three adorable, unicorn-loving, adopted daughters, he’s now out actively to fight crime, not cause it. Until, that is, a long lost, enviably hirsute twin brother pops out of the woodwork to tempt him back to the dark side.Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Saturday at 1pm and 3.15pm, Sunday at 2.30pm and 4.15pm, Tuesday at 3.15pm and Thursday at 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

The Last Word (15) Friday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

Take That Encore (PG) Saturday at 8.30pm.

Sofia Coppola’s La Traviata: Teatro Dell’ 2017 Sunday at 7pm.

Nt Live: Angels In America Part 1 Thursday at 7pm.

Wonder Woman (12A) Gal Gadot takes centre stage as the legendary Amazon warrior princess after a breakout turn last year in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Raised as a fearless defender of her island paradise in the early 20th century, young Diana meets Steve Trevor (Pine), an American pilot who informs her of the mighty war raging beyond her shores. Inspired to right the world’s wrong, she leaves for London to discover her true destiny and her full, unearthly powers. Friday at 8.15pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Monday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

Dough (15) Times are hard for Jewish baker Nat (Pryce). Faced with a dwindling customer base and a rapacious landlord, he struggles to keep his London bakery afloat. He agrees to take on a Muslim apprentice, Ayyash (Holder), who just happens to sell cannabis on the side and one day inadvertently drops his stash in the dough. When word gets around that Nat’s challah has miraculous properties, business soon perks up, sparking an unlikely friendship between the baker and his apprentice. Monday at 6pm and Wednesday at 8.15pm.