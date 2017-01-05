Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 5 to 12 - Melton Times

Sully (12A) Today at 6pm, Friday and Monday at 8.45pm, Saturday and Thursday at 6pm and Sunday at 5pm.

Allied (15) It’s 1942, and covert intelligence agent Max Vatan (Pitt) is tasked with eliminating a high-ranking German officer. Vatan arrives in North Africa, where he falls for French resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard). Given the pair’s separate and perhaps incompatible agendas, it’s a relationship that’s ultimately under strain, and lethally so – even when they meet up again in London. No stranger to gritty war films such as Fury and Inglourious Basterds, Pitt delivers a typically convincing turn as the conflicted officer – and with Cotillard (Rust And Bone) giving an equally characteristic nuanced performance, the chemistry is palpable. In adding romantic war drama to his CV, Robert Zemeckis (Cast Away, Flight, Back To The Future) again proves his worth as one of Hollywood’s most bankable directors.

American Pastoral (15) Seymour Levov (McGregor) leads what he believes to be a happy and conventional middle-class life. A former high-school football star, he marries an ex-beauty queen (Connelly) and establishes a satisfying career in business when he takes over his father’s glove factory. But when his stuttering teenage daughter Merry (Fanning) becomes politically radicalised in the late 1960s, his life descends into painful self-recrimination. After a bomb destroys a local shop and kills a bystander in the process, Merry disappears. Seymour then spends years searching for her, pursuing leads that take him deep into a murky world of violent extremism. Debut director and co-star Ewan McGregor has delivered a tour de force that retains the emotional complexity and socio-cultural subtexts of Philip Roth’s original novel, aided by a faithful screenplay from John Romano (The Lincoln Lawyer).

RSC Live: The Tempest Wednesday at 7pm.