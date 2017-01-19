Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 19 to 26 - Melton Times

The Birth Of A Nation (15) Today at 6pm.
A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Today at 8.30pm.
La La Land (12A) An all-singin’, all-dancin’ tribute to the Hollywood musical, but with a story embedded in present-day Los Angeles life. Mia (Stone), an aspiring actor and playwright working in a coffee shop on the Warner Brothers studio backlot, falls for jazz pianist Sebastian (Gosling). This is Gosling and Stone’s third outing together after Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad. They give effortless, elegant performances with stunning song-and-dance numbers and remarkable piano playing from Gosling. Romantic scenes are shot with a winning intensity, and the transition from musical numbers to the powerful narrative is seamless. An opening traffic-jam scene where drivers emerge from their cars, dancing on car roofs and bonnets, with the camera weaving around in a bravura one-take shot, will inevitably draw comparisons to the cinematography of Birdman. Friday and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.45pm, Saturday at 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.45pm, Sunday at 6.30pm, Monday and Thursday at 5.45pm and 8.30pm and Tuesday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm.
Moana (PG) Saturday at 12.45pm.
Bolshoi Live: The Sleeping Beauty Sunday at 3pm.