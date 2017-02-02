Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide February 2 to 9 - Melton Times

NT Live: Amadeus Today at 7pm.

La La Land (12A) Friday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Friday at 8.45pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Saturday 5.15pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

Silence (15) The story of two Catholic missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) - at a time when Catholicism was outlawed and their presence forbidden. Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6.45pm.

Bolshoi: Swan Lake Sunday at 3pm.

ROH Live: Woolf Works Wednesday at 7.15pm.

Sully (12A) It’s rare that you know the outcome of a film from the get-go but nonetheless remain riveted throughout, but that’s exactly how it is with Clint Eastwood’s Sully. It tells the story of how Captain Chesley Sullenberger (Hanks) landed his airliner in Manhattan’s Hudson River in 2009 without loss of life, following a bird strike that disabled both of the plane’s engines. In the aftermath, even as the public and media heralded the heroics of the captain and his co-pilot Skiles (Eckhart), the pair faced an official investigation that accused them of endangering the lives of the 155 souls they in actual fact saved. Using time jumps and Sullenberger’s imagined nightmare outcomes, Eastwood and writer Todd Komarnicki astutely recreate the events that happened and the disaster scenarios that were avoided. Monday at 6pm, Tuesday at 2pm and Thursday at 6pm.

The Light Between Oceans (12A) In post-war Western Australia, an island lighthouse keeper and his wife are surprised and delighted when a lifeboat containing a baby is washed up on the shore. On the mainland, however, a woman has lost her husband and child at sea. Stunningly photographed, The Light Between Oceans is a gripping drama with an unthinkable moral dilemma at its heart. Based on the smash-hit novel by M. L. Stedman. Monday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 5.15pm.