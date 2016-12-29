Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 29 to January 5 - Melton Times

Moana (U) Today at 11pm.

Rogue One (12A) Today at 1.30pm, 4.15pm and 7pm.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) In 1926, young British wizard Newt Scamander (Redmayne) arrives at America’s Magical Congress with a briefcase containing various extraordinary creatures. After a mishap causes most of them to escape, mayhem ensues in Manhattan, as the fantastic beasts of J. K. Rowling’s pre-Potter novel – written as a Hogwarts textbook – react to the threats of their perceived enemies: human beings. Scamander sets about retrieving them, aided by a high-ranking American wizard (Farrell), a baker who gets accidentally involved (Dan Fogler), and a helpful witch (Waterston), but faces opposition from a sinister organisation aiming to outlaw wizardry, headed by Mary Lou (Samantha Morton). Harry Potter director David Yates ensures that J. K. Rowling’s screenwriting debut is realised with the magical excitement, period colour and indeed several of the creatures that feature in the novels. Friday at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. New Year’s Eve at 2.30pm, New Year’s Day at 3.30pm, Monday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm and 5pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 8.15pm.

Sully (12A) It’s rare that you know the outcome of a film from the get-go but nonetheless remain riveted throughout, but that’s exactly how it is with Clint Eastwood’s Sully. It tells the story of how Captain Chesley Sullenberger (Hanks) landed his airliner in Manhattan’s Hudson River in 2009 without loss of life, following a bird strike that disabled both of the plane’s engines. In the aftermath, even as the public and media heralded the heroics of the captain and his co-pilot Skiles (Eckhart), the pair faced an official investigation that accused them of endangering the lives of the 155 souls they in actual fact saved. Using time jumps and Sullenberger’s imagined nightmare outcomes, Eastwood and writer Todd Komarnicki astutely recreate the events that happened and the disaster scenarios that were avoided. Friday and New Year’s Eve at 5.30pm, New Year’s Day at 6.30pm, Monday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 8pm and Wednesday at Thursday at 6pm.